African governments have been urged to connect to Africa’s diaspora for the sustainable development of the continent.

The call was made during the just concluded Global African Diaspora Symposium held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Special Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi who represented President Museveni recognized the role played by the African diaspora in the continent’s social, cultural, and economic development.

He noted that there is need for diaspora involvement in Africa’s development noting that these have a vital role to play in shaping Africa’s future.

He urged African governments to work towards harnessing the potential of the diaspora for the greater good, to ensure economic development.

President Museveni also urged the participants to work towards a more integrated and prosperous Africa by leveraging the diversity of diaspora experiences, expertise and resources.

He also invited the participants to visit Uganda and experience the warmth and hospitality of its people but also urged them to take advantage of Uganda’s conducive business and investment climate, and to experience the country’s unique and attractive tourism.

The Global African Diaspora Symposium drew hundreds of participants from the African, Caribbean and Pacific States and from the United States of America.

The conference was held under the theme, “Building Stronger Connections Between Africa and the Global Diaspora” and was aimed at fostering new and stronger global diaspora connections with Africa and build upon the earlier conferences held in Nairobi, Kenya in 2020, and Luanda, Angola in 2022.

The symposium laid emphasis on the need for African countries to provide conducive atmosphere for diaspora investments.

The symposium repeatedly called for the enhancement and strengthening business interactions to provide employment opportunities especially for the youth and women; enhancement of financial flows and investment; leveraging of knowledge, technology and skills; maximum use of the diaspora networks and external connections etc.

On the sidelines of the symposium, Amb.Abbey Walusimbi held discussions with the Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Jamaican Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, the president of the Constituency for Africa Malvin Foot from the USA; the representative of the Ghanaian president, Amb. Sena Boateng; and the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission Dr. Abîme Dabiri-Erewa.

Amb.Walusimbi accompanied by Amb. Alfred Nnam and John Muhindo met and discussed with the Ugandan diaspora in Abuja.