The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mpuuga Mathias has said while the country welcomes investors and investments, there is need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of Ugandans at the workplace.

Mpuuga’s remarks come as Ugandans across the country celebrate and commemorate International Labour Day. This is a day in which Ugandans and people of goodwill across the world celebrate and commemorate the dignity of labour and the enormous contribution and achievements of workers and the labour movement.

The theme selected for Labour Day 2023 is: “Promoting positive work, culture and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities and household incomes”.

The national venue for Labour Day celebrations is taking place in Namutumba District ceremonial grounds.

In his statement, Mpuuga said no excuse should be given for failure to force the investors to put in place adequate occupational safety measures to protect workers.

“(This) is the time of the year when we commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of the workers, the labourers of this great nation, who toil day and night to better their lives and those under their care,” he said.

The leader of the opposition explained that protection of workers’ rights remains critical and key to ensuring the rights of workers.

“We continue to receive reports from various sectors both private and public of workers not getting adequately paid, and many work under unsafe conditions, which has led to some fatalities,” he said.

He cited a case in point is that of a 26-year-old Martin Kayanga who was crushed by a steel roller at China Chan Jiang Steel and Iron Factory in Matugga, Wakiso district.

“We commemorate the day at a time when two critical sectors of health and education are facing abuse and neglect by an obviously tired and clueless regime. We continue to re-echo our pledge of a better Uganda, should we have an opportunity to take charge,” he said.

Mpuuga said that the desire to address the country’s unemployment problem should not be used to subject the young people to slavery.

“Once we take charge of the country, we will have to renegotiate and have better labour externalization terms.A safe and healthy working environment is a fundamental principle and right at work,” he noted.