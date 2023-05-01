The State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Housing) Persis Namuganza will address President Museveni in her capacity as minister despite being censured a few months ago.

Namuganza has been selected by leaders in Busoga and Namutumba to deliver a memorandum and address President Museveni in her capacity at the Labour Day national celebrations underway in the district.

Speaking to NBS TV from Namutumba District, Namuganza said she was happy to represent fellow leaders and for being selected as one of the very few speakers.

“We want to have very few speeches so we finish early enough for the people to return to their homes. I am therefore happy to have been chosen among the few speakers,” she said.

Parliament in January passed a motion of censure against Namuganza after a select committee found her guilty of misconduct and misbehaviour.

The misconduct and misbehaviour by Namuganza who is also the MP for Bukono County is related to statements in which she allegedly attacked Parliament and questioned the integrity of the Presiding officers of Parliament.

During a sitting presided over by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, 348 legislators voted in support of the motion moved by Agago North Member of Parliament Amos Okot, five voted against and three abstained. Neither the Ministers who have voting rights nor the 10 Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) representatives participated in the vote that was conducted by roll call with each lawmaker present pronouncing him or herself on the matter.

After declaring the results at about 3.15 pm, Tayebwa said that; “the threshold was 265 MPs voting in favour of the motion. Having obtained more than half of the 527 voting members, as per Article 118(1) of the Constitution and Rule 109(13) of the Rules of Procedure, I declare that the motion has been carried that Persis Namuganza be censured”

The Deputy Speaker said that as per the law, he was going to inform President Museveni within 24 hours that one of his Ministers has been censured so that he removes her from the Executive.