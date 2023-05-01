President Museveni has awarded Dr. Aminah Zawedde and Vivian Ddambya national medals for their outstanding contribution to the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Uganda.

This was on Monday during the National Labour Day Celebrations in the Busoga district of Namutumba.

Museveni, heralded the two ladies for their distinguished service to the nation in the field of ICT for their exceptional work in promoting and advancing the use of ICT in Uganda.

The medal recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the country’s development in various fields, including science, technology, arts, and culture.

Zawedde and Ddambya have been hailed for being at the forefront of promoting the use of ICT in Uganda. Their vision and leadership have helped transform the way technology is used in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and government services.

Their tireless efforts have contributed significantly to the country’s development and have helped bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Zawedde, an experienced IT professional, is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

She holds a PhD in Computer Science (Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands), an MSc. Computer Science (Makerere University), a PGDip in Educational Technologies (University of Cape Town, South Africa), PGD in Education (IUIU) and a BSc. (Statistics and Economics) from Makerere University.

Zawedde has deployed various technology types to reduce corruption by promoting transparency, opening government data to public scrutiny, and by automating government processes, restricting discretion of officials and limiting citizens’ interaction with gatekeepers to access key services.

At her helm, several key government processes have been automated including; Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) which automated the entire government procurement life cycle to eliminate use of paper and limit face to face interaction.

She has also overseen automation of Online Business Registration System (OBRS) – A digital service system that gives users ability to access services such as registration of companies, business names, legal documents and insolvency, among others, online.

The other female titan that received the national honour in the field of ICT is Vivian Ddambya, who is a national digital transformation expert.

Ddambya also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest indigenous bank under the regionally dominant Centenary Group.

Throughout Vivian’s 18-year career, she has focused on leveraging technology to create a more equitable and inclusive world.

Her experience spans both the private and public sectors, where she has had the opportunity to work with diverse teams to deliver impactful digital solutions.

When she worked as Director Technical Services at the National Information Technology Authority Uganda, she led the development and implementation of the country’s digital infrastructure program, which was a key component of Uganda’s Ministry of ICT & National Guidance Digital Vision Uganda.

It should be noted that owing to Vivian’s sterling project leadership skills, she successfully delivered Component 2 of the World Bank Regional Communication Infrastructure Program project in Uganda which saw the extension to Government’s ICT Fibre cable to over 4000 Kilometers and providing internet connectivity to over 1000 government offices and ensured the reduction of the cost of internet from $700 per Mbps to $70 per Mbps.

Another success story that Ddambya weaved was leading construction of Uganda’s industrial grade Tier 3 Government Data Centre in Kampala & Disaster Recovery site in Jinja. These assets that she oversaw saved over $60 million of tax payers money that would have been lost through duplication of data centres across government.

During her tour of duty in government, Ddambya also established a framework for the provision of broadband services to all parts of the country, which was critical in ensuring that all Ugandans could access the internet and benefit from the digital economy.

These awards are particularly recognise the outstanding achievements of women in a male-dominated field.

Zawedde and Ddambya are recognised for their perseverance and blazing a trail for other women in the field to follow. Their success is seen as an inspiration to young women across the country who aspire to pursue careers in ICT.