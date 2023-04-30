Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Msgr. Lawrence Mukasa as the new Bishop of the Kasana-Luwero Diocese.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mukasa has been serving as the Vicar General, Kiyinda Mityana Diocese.

He takes over from Paul Ssemogerere who was in December 2021, appointed as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Kampala.

Mukasa’s appointment was announced in a notice dated April 29, 2023 by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Luigi Bianco.

“The Apostolic Nunciature in Uganda has the pleasure to announce that today, April 29, 2023, the Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed the Rev. Msgr. Lawrence Mukasa Bishop of the Diocese of Kasana Luwero.” Bianco announced.

”The Apostolic Nunciature desires to congratulate the new bishop Rev. msgr. Lawrence Mukasa and to invoke abundant blessings upon his pastoral ministry,” the Bianco’s notice further reads.

It should be remembered that the vacancy for the bishop for Kasana-Luwero has been vacant since December 2021, when Ssemogerere took the helm as Metropolitan Archbishop of Kampala.

Following Ssemogerere’s departure, Rev. msgr. Francis Xavier Mpanga was elected on January 28, 2022 as the diocesan administrator of Kasana Luwero.

The Apostolic Nuncio has thanked Mpanga for his generous service during his time as the administrator of the diocese.

Mukasa becomes the third Bishop of Kasana-Luwero since its creation as a diocese.

Mukasa was preceded by the late Archbishop CK Lwanga (1996-2006) and later, Archbishop Ssemogerere (2006-2021).