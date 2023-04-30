A month after putting pen to paper on a long term contract to become the first male artist signed by Swangz Avenue, singer Elijah Kitaka has released his second song under the record label titled ‘Ndi wuwo’.

Ndi wuwo, is a beautiful love ballad that showcases the artist’s vocal and lyrical prowess.

From genesis to end, the song is an ode to Elijah’s love for his better half, and he does an excellent job of expressing his emotions through his lyrics and vocal delivery.

One of the standout features of the song is Elijah’s passionate singing.

He sings with such intensity that you can feel the depth of his emotions, which is a testament to his skill as a vocalist and writer.

His voice is smooth and soothing, and he hits every note perfectly.

“Ndi wuwo” lyrics are a major highlight where Kitaka has written a heartfelt love letter to his better half, assuring her of his undying love and devotion.

The lyrics are poetic and romantic, with lines like “Let me start with a big thank you, to the amazing day that I met you,” which will undoubtedly resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.

The song’s visuals are equally stunning. Shot and directed by Aaronaire Pictures, the video depicts Elijah enjoying the great outdoor sceneries with the beautiful vixen.

The video’s visuals perfectly complement the song’s romantic vibe, and the setting in the wilderness of nature adds to the song’s authenticity.

RnB and soul music’s biggest strength will always be its ability to reach for timeless while combining neat melody, nifty rhythm and evocative song writing.

In Elijah Kitaka’s Ndi wuwo, the genre’s values hold true.

Swangz Avenue’s nice looking bodied musician is currently working on an EP which will feature a number of tracks.

Ndiwuwo is available on all streaming platforms worldwide

swangzavenue.ffm.to/ndiwuwo