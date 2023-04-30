Kenya’s President William Ruto has promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) of the country.

Ogolla takes over from Robert Kibochi, whose tenure at the helm of the military came to an end.

Ogolla’s appointment was announced on Friday in a statement released by the Kenyan Head of State.

“His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander- in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF),” the statement reads.

Prior to this latest appointment, Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla has been serving as the Vice Chief of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF).

On Saturday, Ruto said he had considered Ogolla’s rich military background to appoint him as the CDF, adding he was confident he was the right man for the job.

“ In considering your appointment I assessed your background, where you come from, what you have done, your journey in the military and am satisfied that you merit the office. You have my confidence and the confidence of the government of Kenya to discharge your responsibilities in your new office,” Ruto said at Ogolla’s swearing-in ceremony.