At 50, a man starts to become an elder and assume a revered place in their society. This is why it is interesting that to mark his last year as a young man, first son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba decided to celebrate his 49th birthday away from home in Kigali, Rwanda.

Invited by longtime family friend, comrade at arms and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Muhoozi left Kampala for Kigali to celebrate his April 24 birthday with a curious entourage.

Gen Muhoozi birthday dinner in Kigali April 2023

For those with a historical outlook, the choice of persons in that entourage was eye brow raising.

A serving army officer in Uganda goes on a foreign trip and is accompanied, as part of his delegation, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, the Minister of Security Gen Jim Muhwezi and Members of Parliament like Kitgum woman MP Lillian Aber.

Muhoozi’s at first self-appointed “Colonel-General” and journalist friend Andrew Mwenda was not to be missed. Mwenda has consistently spoken up for Muhoozi’s leadership abilities in the teeth of much ridicule. But his presence was not the one that was most eye catching.

The presence of Security Minister General Muhwezi was. Muhwezi’s pedigree in the National Resistance Army is almost unassailable and one could argue he represents the old guard as much as Muhoozi is striving to project himself a spokesperson for the young.

Jim Muhwezi is one of the NRA Bush War heroes

The security minister is a two-star general and a member of the Luwero Triangle group.

While in Luwero, he was in charge of intelligence and counter-intelligence operations for the rebel army. Among his most trusted lieutenants was a certain Paul Kagame.

When they captured power, he was appointed Director of Military Intelligence and Kagame continued working under him until 1990 when another guerrilla war led by a grouping called Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) broke out in another country, the country he is visiting this week.

He can, with some sense of belief, say he was boss to both Paul Kagame and a certain Fred Rwigyema who was the leader of the RPF.

All this history came back to my mind as I looked at the photos from Kigali.

Was it right for Muhoozi Kainerugaba to be the one stepping out of the plane first? Was it right for him to be the one to introduce members of his delegation to his hosts?

The significance of this “birthday visit” was solidified by how Muhoozi and entourage were received at Kigali airport. The Commander of the Rwanda Republican Guard, Maj. Gen. Willy Rwagasana, and the Rwanda Defence Forces spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ronald Rwivanga were on hand to welcome Muhoozi.

Later, we would witness a very unusual sight of an almost mellow Kagame commending Muhoozi as a prince of peace. The tough talking Kagame credited Muhoozi with ensuring that relations between Rwanda and Uganda were not just neighbourly but that he was responsible for bringing back the friendship presumably not just between the two nations but ruling families as well.

Will this 49th birthday celebration have more significance for Uganda and the region than we yet appreciate?