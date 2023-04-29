As the world comes to terms with the ratio of men to women and the fact that it might be eventually inevitable that women have to share the number of men available, there are a few basics of being the other woman.

If you are dating a married man, you must understand that there are parts of his life that are none of your business, and as much as you think he will fall further in love with you when you over-insert yourself, he won’t.

When you are the side piece, you are the side piece literally. Stop trying to be on the main road when he uses back-end roads to even be with you. Stop asking about things that don’t concern you.

Unless he brings up his children or his wife, you have no business asking or offering advice. Even when he brings them up be careful what you say. Keep your thoughts and dreams to yourself.

When he is on the phone talking about his family, shush. Whoever is on the other side of the phone clearly knows the nuclear and you are not even part of the extended family. Know your place as the other woman.

When you make up your mind that you are going to date a married man know which lines never to cross. No matter how bad you think his children or wife look, shush. Don’t be throwing words that anyone solicited.

As a side dish, you avail yourself as and when he wants you. As a side dish no matter how brilliant you think you are, don’t ever compare yourself to the woman he calls his wife.

His wife is an island. And no matter how bad he makes her look in your presence, make sure you know how to hold back your thoughts and comments.

Opinions about how the wife should look and how the children should dress are not welcome. Be careful how far in his life you want to penetrate. It could be a bad day at home but it is a lifetime deal.

Your on the other hand is temporary. He will eventually decide to go back to his wife or even get a better toy and you will be left hanging. So know your place to just always show up for him.

For such a relationship to work, you must be able to talk about everything. Have a detailed MOU of how things should be done. Talk about things as small as texts and when to text.

Know the lines he is okay with you crossing, the lines you know you should never cross, and your relationship might actually have a chance to last.

Till next time, know your place.