Musician Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has addressed Karim Muchwa alias Producer Didi’s ongoing ‘hopeless’ situation.

Recently, Didi, who was once a name to reckon with in the music industry, admitted he was bankrupt, homeless and could not afford life anymore.

Producer Didi

Didi, who produced some of the biggest songs in the 2010s including Kenzo’s Stamina, thus, asked for financial assistance from well wishers and the music fraternity.

This week, Kenzo, who Didi produced for some of his biggest songs, said he was aware of the producer’s situation and said he has tried to help him out.

He, however, said he cannot solely change the producer’s current situation.

”I have at some point helped him (Didi), if he is to be honest. But Didi’s problems need all of us to come together and talk to him to know what exactly is going on in his life, and see how we can help him,” Kenzo said.

It should be recalled that in his recent interview, Didi called out the music producers’ association and the musicians he did great music for, for not extending assistance to him.

However, Kenzo has advised him to stop blaming other people for his situation, and advised him to be polite when seeking help.

”If he needs help, he doesn’t have to play blame games. He should approach people politely and ask for help.”

In his prime, Didi produced some of the biggest bangers including Eddy Kenzo’s Stamina, Coco Finger’s Emikono Wagulu, Gift of Kado’s Traffic Man Officer, Sizzaman’s Mafalanga among many other hit songs.

However, he claims his dream was cut short when police authorities arrested him and took away his studio equipment, allegedly for producing an obscene song.

He says, he has since been homeless and at times struggles to find what to eat.