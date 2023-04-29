The East Africa Community Regional Force Commander Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah has announced quitting the command of the force and consequently left the mission area in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Kenyan commander of the regional force deployed in DRC cited safety reasons before jetting back to Nairobi.

“I present my compliments to you the Secretary General of the East Africa Community and have the pleasure to inform you of my exit from the mission area due to an aggravated threat to my safety and a systematic plan to frustrate efforts of the EACRF,” Gen Nyagah said in an April, 27 memo.

“It is with this in mind and further assessment that I have come to the conclusion that my security as the Force Commander is not guaranteed within the operation area. Further, the ongoing frustration has rendered my mission untenable hence the precautionary decision to exit the mission area.”

Maj Gen Nyagah also noted that there is a negative media campaign against him as well as direct written accusations against the East African Regional Force that he commands over complacency in regards the handling of M23.

He also accused the DRC government of pushing to have the force’s command rotated every three month, a thing he says is not part of the mandate of the East African Regional Force.

Maj Gen Nyagah also accused the Kinshasa establishment of failure to pay administrative costs such as accommodation for staff officers, electricity, and salaries for civilian staff.

East African countries including Kenya, Burundi and Uganda deployed troops under the East African Regional Force to DRC to help maintain peace threatened by M23 rebels.