UAP Old Mutual insurance has eaten big in the Uganda Insurers Association insurance agents awards held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The awards which were held under the theme “Celebrating the Role of an agent in the insurance cycle” saw UAP Old Mutual’s best new agent award whereas its employees won several other accolades.

Joan Kisakye, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Insurers’ Association (UIA) hailed the insurance companies for helping drive insurance penetration in the country.

She noted that the way the awards format was changed to suit improving performance of the insurance agents by giving the agents a platform to share feedback.

Emmanuel Mwaka, the chairman, life and pensions committee of UIA noted that the agent’s role is crucial as a distribution channel of insurance business. He appreciated the agents as they are the reason the awards take place.

Bernard Obel the director supervision at the Insurance Regulatory Authority hailed the various insurance players for efforts in ensuring insurance penetration.

“There is need for more technological innovation to drive uptake of insurance in Uganda,” he said.

He further noted that persistence is very key in this industry noting it is the reason the awards have a category that is particularly aimed at rewarding persistence by players.

During the awards, UAP Old Mutual had the best new agent, agent with third highest premium written, first runner up in persistence award, second runner up in motor third party award, second runner up agent of the year, fourth runner up motor third party award in northern Uganda, fourth runner up in highest number of policies written among others.