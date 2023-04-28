By Okello Samuel

Introduction:

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact SUV that has been in production since 2007 to date. Over the years, it has gained a reputation for being a reliable and practical vehicle in the crossover SUV section and it’s been widely bought and used in the local market, albeit with mixed feelings and reactions from its wide variety of users.

One of the standout features of the Tiguan is its smooth and comfortable ride, which makes it an ideal choice for long road trips or daily commutes. The available all-wheel-drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making the Tiguan a capable performer in various weather conditions and road grades.

In this two-part series writeup, we will explore the various model ranges within this name, the technical features of every model, the common problems of this model, advise you how to go about with these concerns, how S-Line Motors in Mbuya can be of help with keeping your car’s value and usability higher for much longer and as well compare it to other cars of its class.

THE MODELS

The Tiguan is available in different models and trim levels, each offering unique features and options to meet the needs of various buyers.

1. S Model:

The S model is the base model of the Volkswagen Tiguan, but it still offers a range of features and options. It comes with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It also has a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The S model comes with standard features like cloth/ fabric seats, manual air conditioning, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an optional rearview camera.

2. SE Model:

The SE model is the next step up from the S model, and it comes with more standard features and options. It comes with the same 1.4-liter engine as the S model, but it also offers a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It also comes with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features on the SE model include heated front seats, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

3. SEL Model:

The SEL model is the mid-level trim of the Volkswagen Tiguan, and it offers even more features and options. It comes with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It also comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. The SEL model features standard features like leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, and a premium audio system.

4. R-Line Model:

The R-Line model is the sporty version of the Volkswagen Tiguan, and it comes with unique styling and features. It comes with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine as the SEL model, but it also offers a more powerful version of the engine that produces 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The R-Line model features standard features like sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, R-Line specific styling, and a premium audio system.

5. SEL Premium Model:

The SEL Premium model is the top-of-the-line trim level of the Volkswagen Tiguan, and it offers the most features and options. It comes with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine as the SEL model, but it also offers the more powerful version that produces 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SEL Premium model features standard features like leather seats, a digital cockpit display, a surround-view camera, and a Fender premium audio system.

TECHNICAL FEATURES:

1. Engine:

The Tiguan comes with a range of engines to choose from, depending on the model and trim level. The base engine is a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The next engine up is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This engine is also paired with either a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed DSG or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

For those looking for even more power, the Volkswagen Tiguan also comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also available is a bevy of 2.0 TDI Turbo charged diesel engines with ranges of power from 110 horsepower to 184 horsepower.

2. All-wheel Drive:

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a standard front-wheel drive system, but it also offers an optional 4Motion all-wheel drive system. This system can transfer torque between the front and rear wheels, providing better traction and stability in various driving conditions using an intelligent 4-wheel drive rear differential handled by a Haldex clutch system.

3. Suspension System:

The Tiguan comes with a suspension system that provides a smooth ride and excellent handling. The front suspension is a MacPherson strut setup with lower control arms and an anti-roll bar. The rear suspension is a multilink setup with a trailing arm, lateral link, and anti-roll bar. This suspension system provides a comfortable ride and excellent handling on the road.

4. Brakes:

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with disc brakes on all four wheels, with the front brakes being ventilated for better heat dissipation. The brake system also features an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and an electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) system, which helps to distribute braking force between the front and rear wheels. The Tiguan also comes standard with an electro-mechanical parking brake system, activated using a button located near the gear lever.

5. Steering:

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with an electro-mechanical power steering system that offers excellent feedback and responsiveness. The system also has a variable ratio, which logically adjusts the steering sensitivity based on vehicle speed. This makes it easier to manoeuvre at low speeds and provides better stability at higher speeds and amidst all road conditions.

6. Wheels and Tires:

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a range of wheel and tire options, depending on the model and trim level. The base model comes with 16-inch wheels and all-season tires, while higher trim levels can be equipped with 17-inch, 18-inch or 20-inch wheels.

7. Interior Features:

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a range of interior features that provide comfort and convenience. Standard features include cloth seats, air conditioning, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a rearview camera. Higher trim levels can be equipped with leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, and a premium audio system.

8. Safety Features:

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a range of safety features that provide peace of mind for drivers and passengers. These features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. It also has a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

While the Volkswagen Tiguan is generally a reliable vehicle, it does have a few common problems that buyers should be aware of. In part two of this series, we’ll look at the common faults that are imminent to this Volkswagen model and put it to the weighing scale with car models of other manufacturers in its class of compact crossover SUV such as the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX5, Ford Escape, Kia Sportage and so forth.

OKELLO SAMUEL

B.Eng. Automotive and Power Engineering

Technical Director

S-LINE MOTORS LTD

VOLKSWAGEN AND AUDI SPECIALIST REPAIR WORKSHOP

Plot 6, Ojara Close, Mbuya

https://goo.gl/maps/bEGeVEN7tUVTqHnu8

0779745722 / 0708000888