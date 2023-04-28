Patrick Mangusho, the head of internal audit at National Animal Genetic Resources Centre & Data Bank (NAGRC & DB), has narrated how Kisubi Hospital saved his life after he got a dangerous heart attack.

Also known as myocardial infarction, a heart attack is a medical emergency that usually occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the heart, making tissues lose oxygen and die.

According to Mangusho, he was going through his routine Monday exercise when he suddenly started feeling pain in his chest.

The pain progressed from bad to worse, and before he knew it, he could barely walk or drive himself to a nearby medical facility.

“I wanted to ride home but the pain was much and unmanageable. However, God gave me strength to drive myself to Victoria Hospital in Entebbe, where the hospital team managed to ease my situation, “ Mangusho says.

Upon getting examined, he says the doctors at Victoria told him everything was fine and gave him painkillers to ease the pain.

However, the painkillers were not of much help, as the pain got intense, prompting the doctors at Victoria to refer him to Kisubi Hospital for further tests and medication.

Fortunate for Mangusho, he found a right team at Kisubi which acted swiftly to make sure each second of his survival mattered.

“They extremely reacted. I just went to the reception, from there to the Electro cardiography test (ECG). Within 30 minutes of entry, I was in the theatre..and everybody was ready and waiting,” he narrates.

He says the cardiologists were all present at the time, and ensured he underwent a successful operation.

”They saw a life ending and they tried to save it. Within an hour, they had finished the operation..I was able to see what was going on. They would ask me how I was feeling. They were really good,”

Days into his recovery journey, Mangusho has thanked the team of doctors and nurses at Kisubi for conducting a successful operation on him, helping him to live another day.

“I want to thank the team led by Dr. Shetty And Xavier, and the nurses. They are so good.“ Mangusho said.

He also thanked Kisubi Hospital management for setting up good structures that offer timely services, saying; “This is a place where you can get a service.”

Understanding the signs, symptoms and how heart attacks and/or cardiac arrests occur is crucial for not just the patient but also medical practitioners and health facilities because often times with heart related complications, you only have a fraction of a second to make an intervention that could save a person’s life.

Most times, that intervention could be as critical as referring a person in time to a heart facility such as Kisubi Hospital for immediate and further intervention. As a health facility or medical person, sometimes, your knowledge of such basic information is the thin line between life and death.

Major risk factors for coronary artery disease include advanced age, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, high cholesterol and cigarette smoking. As nearly 75% of the sudden cardiac death (SCD) is attributable to Coronary Artery Disease, optimum management of these risk factors in consultation with your cardiologist is the best way to prevent sudden cardiac deaths. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends following Life’s Simple 7 for a healthier cardiac health.

1.) Get active: Try to get at least 150 minutes/ week of moderate aerobic exercise and 75 minutes/week of vigorous exercise or a combination of both preferably spread throughout the week.

2.) Eat better: Eat a diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low fat dairy products, poultry, fish and nuts. Limit sugary food and drinks, processed meat and salt.

3.) Lose weight: to lose weight, you have to burn more calories than you eat. Maintaining a balance between healthy eating and physical exercise will help achieve your ideal weight.

4.) Control Cholesterol: Cholesterol comes from two sources, from both your body and food. Regular exercise and eating healthy foods will help lose cholesterol.

5.) Manage Blood Pressure: Eating healthy and reducing stress will help reduce blood pressure. If you are a hypertensive, you may need to take medicines in consultation with your physician to control blood pressure.

6.) Reduce blood sugar: Low carbohydrate diet and regular exercise help to control blood sugar levels.

7.) Stop Smoking: Cigarette smoking as well as passive smoking can both increase your risk of heart attacks.