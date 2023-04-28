The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni has given the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) the green light to review the curriculum for primary level of education.

She made the remarks on Wednesday during the International Conference on Curriculum Development organised by NCDC at Speke Resort Hotel, Munyonyo under the theme; “Reconceptualising Curriculum In The 21st Century For Social-Economic Transformation”

Janet, who was the chief guest, said there is need to review the curriculum for primary school learners to align it with global trends.

“I have given a go-ahead for the review of the curriculum for our primary school level of education next financial year, with support from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). This curriculum needs, not only enriched with contemplation knowledge and information, but also to make it enjoyable for both teachers as well as learners,” Janet said.

She noted that this can be made lean through removing obsolete content and enriching it with the teaching of values and age-appropriate skills to the learners in a learner-centred manner.

NCDC executive director, Dr Grace Baguma

Speaking to journalists at the conference, the executive director of NCDC, Dr Grace Baguma welcomed the Minister’s call, adding that they have been similarly receiving calls from members of public to review the primary curriculum.

“Ideally, there are emerging trends like Maama (Janet Museveni) mentioned. There are also other issues the world is looking at. The emerging trends and expectations of the world today have compelled us now to look into what came up as gaps or challenges and we see how we can simplify them or take them the higher levels or adjust where you can,” Baguma said.

Among the things she said they want to contemplate in the proposed primary curriculum is the issue of coding where children can be introduced to some of the aspects that lead them into technology as they grow up.

She added that they are also looking at addressing the issue of ”too much” content being given to learners at the primary level.

“People are saying the children are still having too much content which they are learning, and the learning today is not requiring you to learn too much content… It is more of learning how to learn because learning is life-long and you can’t finish everything,” Baguma noted.

She said they propose to leave out the too much content being given to children and rather teach them on how to find knowledge, regardless of their age.

“So, we will review to look at those, but also if there are content overloads, content overlaps and too much repetition..We’ll phase it out,”

She added that they want to look at adjusting the systematic curriculum to align it with emerging trends, by among other suggestions, making it possible for children of Primary One, Two and Three to study social studies and sciences.

She said such proposals will be put to different procedures of approvals, and hopes this will be completed in one year.