Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen has met President Yoweri Museveni and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Mekonnen, who is on his fourth and last visit to African countries in the East and Great Lakes region, arrived in the country on Wednesday afternoon and was welcomed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem and the Ethiopian ambassador to Uganda, Etsegenet Yimenu.

On Thursday, he paid a courtesy call on President Museveni, and also took part in African Transitional Mission in Somalia( ATMIS ) troops contributing countries summit hosted at State House, Entebbe.

At the summit, Mekonnen briefed the presidents of Uganda, Somalia, and Kenya on the ongoing consolidation of peaceful in Ethiopia.

All leaders praised Ethiopia’s commitment to peace and went on to issue a joint communique commending the country and other parties for their contributions to Somalia’s stability.

The Summit aimed to examine the progress made in the implementation of the ATMIS mission and to review the ATMIS drawdown plan in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) 26/70 (2022) and 26/28.

During the last four days, Mekonnen visited Tanzania, the Comoros, and Burundi and held bilateral discussions with the leaders of the three sister African nations.

His visits aimed at bolstering relations and resolve peace and security issues in the Horn of Africa.

Speaking to journalists at the Ethiopian embassy in Kampala on Wednesday, the spokesperson for Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry, Melesalem, said the Deputy Premier’s visit in Uganda purposely aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

”We are here in Kampala for a couple of days with a sole purpose of deepening the traditional ties between Ethiopia and Uganda enjoyed over 50 years. The Deputy Prime Minister is to pay a courtesy call on President Museveni. We expect them to deliberate on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,” Melesalem said.

Meanwhile, Melesalem highlighted that besides the good ties between Ethiopia and Uganda, there is need to strengthen trade cooperation between the two countries.

”The trade between Ethiopia and Uganda is not significant. We really have to see how we can boost trade and investment between the two. The Ethiopian Airlines flies between Ethiopia and Uganda as well. It could be a tool to boost investment in tourism,” he noted.