A World Bank team inspecting the progress of road construction works in key municipalities in Western Uganda under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development(USMID) has warned authorities in Mbarara City over the slow works. “In the current phase and implementation processes. We see some of these clusters having challenges. Multiplex was a joint venture but remains very opaque. We want to see this contractor in Mbarara City, working more efficiently, ” the World Bank Mission head, Stephen Ajalu said during a joint meeting with Mbarara City authorities on Thursday. “When we have challenges like we have here in Mbarara City of unspent monies and work is not moving. It gets back to the consolidated fund. We need to improve on our implementation charter.”

Ajalu, a senior urban development specialist with the World Bank said only a few and clearly understandable implementing municipalities will be given a little more time to complete ongoing works. “Otherwise, no delayed projects are going to be entertained,” Ajalu, stressed. During the inspection, the team found a section of key city roads in Mbarara such as Lower Access road, Mosque Road, Ruhara road, Kyamugoroni road and Municipal Access road as some whose works are running behind schedule and remain incomplete eight months to the close of the World Bank funding window. Mbarara City is thus yet to receive shs33 billion out of the shs60billion allocated for tarmacking urban roads under the USMID AF Programme.

Mbarara City Mayor Robert Kakyebezi, warned that “constant sweeping of money back into the treasury due to failed utilisation, implies contractors need be pressured to deliver on time as per agreements.” Among other issues being scrunised include the impact of swept resources on implementation of activities, identifying what activities have stalled and what actions are planned to get implementation moving. Mbarara is part of the nine municipal councils which were elevated into cities and are now under intense pressure to enhance the quality of motorable roads within the city. “We have really cajoled some of these contractors in particular Multiplex Construction Company limited. My advise is that they try to ensure the disengagement date of 18th May is adhered to,” Vincent Byendamira, the Director of Urban Development in the Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development advised.