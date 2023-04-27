A World Bank team inspecting the progress of road construction works in key municipalities in Western Uganda under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development(USMID) has warned authorities in Mbarara City over the slow works.
“In the current phase and implementation processes. We see some of these clusters having challenges. Multiplex was a joint venture but remains very opaque. We want to see this contractor in Mbarara City, working more efficiently, ” the World Bank Mission head, Stephen Ajalu said during a joint meeting with Mbarara City authorities on Thursday.
“When we have challenges like we have here in Mbarara City of unspent monies and work is not moving. It gets back to the consolidated fund. We need to improve on our implementation charter.”
Mbarara City Mayor Robert Kakyebezi, warned that “constant sweeping of money back into the treasury due to failed utilisation, implies contractors need be pressured to deliver on time as per agreements.”
Among other issues being scrunised include the impact of swept resources on implementation of activities, identifying what activities have stalled and what actions are planned to get implementation moving.
Mbarara is part of the nine municipal councils which were elevated into cities and are now under intense pressure to enhance the quality of motorable roads within the city.
“We have really cajoled some of these contractors in particular Multiplex Construction Company limited. My advise is that they try to ensure the disengagement date of 18th May is adhered to,” Vincent Byendamira, the Director of Urban Development in the Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development advised.
According to Mbarara City Resident Commissioner, James Mwesigye, “failing to utilise money on time is a waste of resources given by government. We are making it a problem here. The city needs to have smart infrastructure in order for businesses to thrive.”
“Look at Ruharo road, even young children going in and out of their schooling activities at the kindergartens are being inconvenienced by these delayed road works. We want these projects to move with speed ,” the RCC cautioned.
The supervising agency of the $360M dollar World Bank funded programme USMID, says constant assessments of the ongoing progress should enable expediting the works.
” If it is true that unreleased shs9 billion shillings under earlier contracts, can indeed be disbursed. But completing work on time is more paramount,” Dr. Isaac Mutenyo, the USMID AF Programme Coordinator advised.
“Based on performance, all grants as per World Bank framework will be released before the December, 31 this year. Let Mbarara projects be implemented as agreed. Otherwise, it can impact on the pace of any possible supplementary allocations.”
Over the coming weeks, the World Bank and the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme are encouraging for more safety trainings targeted both implementing units and road project beneficiaries.
However, according to the Commissioner for Urban Development in the Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development, Padde Emmanuel, there is progress being made under clustering within the USMID schemes.
” Now with these big monies to the Municipalities and cities, we encourage sharing of competencies and mobilisation of resources including equipment,” Padde, advised.
“We know where the problems are and resolving these issues could improve on implementation timeframes. Being alone and isolated as a contractor is not necessary.”
Clustering attempted in Masaka between local and international firms, with the desire to fuse experience, skills and technical aspects is argued enhances performance.
The World Bank is funding the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Additional Financing programme at a cost of $360 aimed at improving infrastructure of roads and other amenities in the new cities, municipalities and selected refugee hosting districts.
Among the municipalities whose projects are being reviewed by the World Bank Team include Ntungamo, Kasese, Kabale and Mbarara City.
Leave a Reply