Uganda Breweries Limited is set to celebrate and showcase the spirit of progress at the 98th Rotary District Conference slated to take place from tomorrow April 27 to 29 in Mbarara city, with global iconic Johnnie Walker whisky.

More than 2000 Rotarians from districts 9213 and 9214 are expected at the 98th Rotary District Conference, which covers Uganda and Tanzania.

The conference which aims to bring together Rotarians and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences and plan for the future, will provide a unique opportunity for participants to sample the distinct and smooth taste of Johnnie Walker, as well as its premium experience and offerings.

At the conference, UBL will showcase a range of Johnnie Walker whisky variants, including the iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label, the smooth and rich Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, and the luxurious Johnnie Walker Blue Label at the House of Friendships.

Agaba Tumusiime, the Reserve Brand Ambassador said Johnnie Walker will be showcasing the brand’s rich heritage, adding that Rotarians should expect a premium experience designed to immerse them in the rich world of flavours of Johnnie Walker whisky.

“Rotarians can look forward to an unforgettable whisky tasting experience. At the end of the 98th Rotary District Conference, we want the Rotarians to see every bottle of Johnnie Walker as a reminder of the experience and taste they would have had,” said Agaba.

UBL’s participation in the conference is also an opportunity to showcase the company’s commitment to supporting the local communities and promoting responsible alcohol consumption.

The three day Conference will feature addresses from a line-up of outstanding Ugandans like Winnie Byanyima- the UNAIDS Executive Director, Allen Kagina, the Executive Director UNRA,Derek Bbanga, an Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Public Image, Prof. Kasaijja Phillip Apuuli, an Associate Professor Department of Political Science and Public Administration Makerere University, as well as Christopher Salem, a Business Executive Coach and leadership adviser.

Each day of the conference will have a special theme; Day One, will have a Western Experience, that will see the Rotarians show up in Denim & Rotary T-shirts with a touch of Cowboy.

Day two will be an Old Skool Night theme, while Day three, will be a Black Tie Johnnie Walker Banquet Dinner affair, and will feature entertainment from Azawi and the Double Black Band.