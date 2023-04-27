Personal and body care product company, Movit Products has donated an assortment of items to Muslims around the country as part of celebrations to end the holy month of Ramathan.

The food items included rice, sugar, maize flour, cooking oil, wheat flour, and Movit goodie which were distributed to Kampala, Kibuli Mosques, Old Kampala Mosque, and Lweza as well as Movit Products employees.

Lilian Indiazi, the Movit Products Head of Marketing Uganda said the company has had a long-term working relationship with the Muslim fraternity, adding that in a bid to recognize the importance of observing the holy month of Ramadhan and the value of giving and sharing.

“As a home-grown brand with a rich Ugandan history, Movit Products recognizes the importance of observing Ramadan and the value of giving and sharing. We have been working closely with the Muslim leadership and believers at different levels over the years and we are delighted for your continued support of the brand,” Indiazi said.

Sheikh Abudu Salam Mutyaba, Executive Imaam Kibuli Mosque who received the food items on behalf of the faithful in Kampala, donated through Kibuli Mosque, commended the staff and management of Movit for supporting the people of Allah.

Sheikh Mutyaba said that Movit Products has a long-standing relationship with the Muslim fraternity in Uganda –adding that the company recognizes the importance of observing Ramadan and the value of giving and sharing with the fraternity.

“This is the sixth year Movit Products is celebrating Eid with the Muslim fraternity, a sign of a strong relationship with our brothers and sisters,” he noted