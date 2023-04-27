Residents of Jinja City have expressed concern over service delivery in the next financial year after the city council’s budget was slashed from Uganda Shillings 57bn in the current financial year to shillings 40bn in FY 2023/24.

During the laying of the budget proposal in Council, Jinja City Secretary for Finance, Twaha Waniala revealed that the budget cut follows government’s decision to reduce on its grants to the City.

According to Waniala, the city council only generates shillings 10bn in local revenue annually, with government financing the rest of the budget.

Locals are concerned that the budget cuts come at a time when the city’s roads are in a poor state and will affect service delivery. Many of the roads in Jinja’s southern Division have huge potholes, but authorities say they cannot fix them due to limited resources.

The author at one such pothole in Jinja

The city’s residents argue that the service delivery in Jinja is below par and does not live up to the expectations they had after Jinja was declared a city.

Before Jinja was declared a city, it operated on a budget of between shillings 28bn and shillings 32bn.

A number of local governments were annexed to the city, including Bugembe Town Council, Mafubira Subcounty and Budondo, each of which had its own budget prior to the annexation. But local authorities say none of those budgets have been reflected in the larger Jinja City Council budget.

Jinja City Mayor, Peter Kasolo, says that the annexation of those local governments widened his area of jurisdiction but he cannot provide services since he operating with a very limited budget.

Kasolo calls upon government to allocate a special budget for infrastructural development, saying the poor infrastructure is turning away investors.

“Some investors have threatened to relocate to the neighbouring Njeru Municipality because of our roads are no longer motorable,” Kasolo said.