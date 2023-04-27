The Secretary to the Treasury, who is also the ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PSST), Ramathan Ggoobi has said the budget cuts are part of fiscal consolidation measures to reduce expenditure and fit within available resources.

Ggoobi made the remarks while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze Show on Thursday. He was discussing the state of Uganda’s economy.

He said there is light at the end of the tunnel as far as the recovery of the economy is concerned.

He noted that the economy is expected to grow by 5.5% this financial year and inflation is expected to continue reducing to 5%.

“As we get into another financial year, we expect the budget to perform a bit better in terms of sustainability. We don’t want to borrow money in big chunks like we did between 2015 to date,”he said.

He said the ministry is also looking at rationalising the tax exemptions.

Reductions in tax exemptions will increase the revenue base and contribute to ensuring that the debt-to-GDP ratio continues declining.

“There must be criteria for assessing who should get these exemptions,” he said.

Ggoobi explained that budget cuts is budget repurposing and is about moving money from certain areas that may be important but not critical to those areas that can’t be postponed.

“We need to be rational and fit our needs within the money that we have. We need to start running public affairs the same way we run our homes but we think for the government we should have a supplementary for dinner, no,”he said.

He noted that all institutions of government that have certain needs should fit them within the budget constraint, not the budget to be the one to determine how far they can go with spending.

“We are not going to borrow money beyond programmed levels just to cater for every expenditure which comes our way. What you call budget cuts, we call budget repurposing at the Ministry of Finance. We are consolidating our fiscal policy to fit in the money that is available; we are also reducing domestic borrowing,” he said.

This means that key ministries, departments and government agencies (MDAs) will have to find alternative ways to finance their planned activities in the next financial year. Cabinet has approved deep cuts in the 2023/2024 budgets despite a slight increase in budget size.

The trickle down effect of the cuts will exacerbate the cost of living squeeze that ordinary citizens in the country are grappling with, according to analysts.

“Having had three very difficult years, we can comfortably say we are at the top of the hill and we can see from the horizon that the economy is going to attain full recovery and grow back to our target growth of 6% next year and 7% in the medium term,” said Ggoobi.