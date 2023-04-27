Kenya and Rwanda’s soul vocalists Bensoul and Mike Kaihura have jetted into the country ahead of their performances at the 29th edition of Blankets and Wine at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Sunday April 30th .

Happening for the first time this year, the Tusker Cider-sponsored Blankets and Wine will also feature headline performances from South Africa’s hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest and our very own Azawi in appreciation of African music.

The exciting artist lineup for this edition comes ahead of a new sound lab: an all- day all-night house music stage for all afro house, deep house, Amapiano, and Kwaito house lovers for an inclusive music experience.

Speaking during the artist’s arrival, Lahmuel Mukendeta PR officer at House of DJs said, “We are excited for this edition of Blankets and Wine and with the artists’ arrival, revelers should expect a new and

memorable experience.”

This edition of the Blankets and Wine, will feature a new house music stage-the sound lab which will cater for afro house, deep house, Amapiano, and kwaito music lovers.

Tickets for the 29th edition of Blankets and Wine will be sold online on flexipay and physically at Funz Video outlets, Shisa Nyama Village in Bugolobi, Zone 7 Restaurant and Bar-Mbuya, and Kenji’s Cocktail Bar in Kisementi at shs100,000 for early bird and shs150,000 at the gate.