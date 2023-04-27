By Lukia Nantaba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mungalu has asked the Church to utilise its land as one way of fighting land grabbers.

Kaziimba, who is on his pastoral visit in the Diocese of Kigezi, believes that starting different projects on the church land would be a good move to fight land grabbers who have been taking advantage of redundant land .

He condemned land grabbing in the area.

Kaziimba also laid down a foundation stone at Kakamba church of Uganda in Kamwezi Sub county, Rukiga District.

He later launched coffee planting in the same district.

After the exercise, the Archbishop headed to the Archdeaconry headquarters from where he proceeded to Rwamatunguru to lay a foundation stone and lead service.

He was welcomed by the Diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna, Mama Akanjuna, retired Bishop Eng. George Bagamuhunda, retired Bishop William and Mama Rev. Winnie Rukirande, Rukiga District Woman MP, Caroline Kamusiime; the Diocesan Secretary, Clergy and jubilant Laity at Muhanga in Nyabirerema Archdeaconry.

Kaziimba was accorded a welcome service at the Diocesan Cathedral on Rugarama Hill in Kabale town.

On Friday, the Archbishop will visit Hamurwa Parish in Nyaruhanga Archdeaconry and lay a dedication stone for the Vocational School and a Petrol Station before leading Service.

He will later head to All Saints Church in Kabale town where he will tour its town centre building under construction, lay a dedication stone and lead Service.

Later, he will proceed to Kamuganguzi Archdeaconry where he will lay a foundation stone and lead Service before heading back to Kabale town where he will lay a foundation stone for Rugarama School of Nursing Building.

On Saturday, the Archbishop will conclude his official Pastoral Visit with a Holy Communion service at St Peter’s Cathedral, Rugarama where he will be the main celebrant.