The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority(UCAA) has started the process that will see the country ratify to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) , a flagship project of the African Union, aimed at creating a single unified air transport market across Africa by allowing airlines to operate freely across the continent, thereby boosting regional integration and economic growth.

At the same meeting held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, UCAA presented to stakeholders the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2023 and measures to reduce air fares and tariffs for their input and comments.

Speaking on behalf of the African Civil Aviation Commission Capt. Gilbert Kibe said it is high time African countries domesticated flights to ease transport, the cost of doing business but also increase the number of flights among the countries.

“We need to make air transport affordable to everyone. For example, a trip from Nairobi to Entebbe costs around $590 and of this $50 is air passenger safety charges in Kenya, another $50 is air passenger safety charge in Uganda. This is already $100 and there are other tariffs and charges. This means more than 65% of the cost of a ticket is government taxes and charges,” Capt.Kibe said.

According to the official from the continental aviation agency, the experience of the European Union which has seen an increase in flights among European countries and increased s a success story that East African and Africa at large can learn from

“Partner states have to implement SAATM which means that flights in the EAC countries are domestic to each other and flights operate as if they are domestic flights. If we dropped or reduced some of those fees and tariffs lets say by 90% , the $590 will drop to at least $200. Imagine the impact this will have!”

“This will have a multiplier effect and it means if I want to come Kampala by air for a weekend and return on Sunday and I buy a ticket at $100, I stay in a hotel and pay $100, I go to a restaurant in Kampala and pay another $50, I use a taxi and pay more dollars, by the time I leave Uganda, I will have paid almost $1000. This will also have a multiplier effect.”

Capt. Kibe urged African governments to consider domesticating air transport for the East African Community and if all countries in the region do the same, it will create a situation of affordable transport within the region with its benefits to the economies.

Cost of air travel

Whereas many people would have wanted to travel by air, the high cost involved has always sent away potential air travelers who opt for other means, especially road transport.

According to deputy UCAA Director General, Olive Birungi Lumonya said the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) will be a magic bullet in seeing the number of passengers for the aviation industry go up.

“The different eventualities like Covid which have affected aviation globally have led to reduced passenger traffic and revenue lost. When you look at SAATM will help travelers within the East African region and the African continent will be considered as local travelers and will bring down the cost of flying,” Lumonya said.

She noted that Entebbe International Airport which is the country’s main gate-way seen growth in passengers numbers over the years but noted the number will further go up if the country signs the Single African Air Transport Market.

“We know that flying is efficient, quicker and safer but is not utilized much as the other forms of travel. If this agreement is signed by Uganda, we will be joining the rest of Africa in increasing air traffic, reduce cost of travel and increase business.”

The State Minister for Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama said the Ugandan government is ready to join the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) which will be of much benefit to the country.

“The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) will help culminate in a more competitive and better regulated aviation industry not only in Uganda but also the continent at large. Government will continue to ensure the country’s airlinks make her one of the most connected countries in the world to make it compete successfully for economic growth opportunities,” Byamukama said.