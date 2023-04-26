Uganda has pledged to strengthen its ties with long-time trade partner, China in a bid to explore more channels to pursue economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the China-Uganda investment, economic and trade promotion conference held in Kampala, the State Minister for Energy, Sidronius Opolot Okaasai said Uganda continues to receive a number of investors from China in the energy, mining and petroleum sectors that he said have been of great benefit to the East African country.

“Uganda admires the development trajectory of China which has been able to progress in the last few decades and managed to completely transform its economy into a global power house. Uganda is therefore, privileged to have China as a creditable development and business partner. We commit to continue promoting and supporting the mutual collaboration between Ugandan and Chinese companies,”Okaasai said.

He noted that Uganda presents great opportunities in the oil and gas sector in the various projects including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project, Kingfisher Development Project, Tilenga Project which ongoing and oil and gas exploration through the upcoming third licensing round together with investment in the downstream segment of the oil and gas sector that said more Chinese companies can invest in.

“In the energy sector the Government is working to increase generation of energy, modernization and expansion of energy transmission and distribution. This presents various opportunities for investment and partnership between Chinese and Ugandan companies,” the minister said.

He mentioned the enormous natural resources such as minerals, hydro whose potential is at 4500megawatts, geothermal at 1500 megawatts, petroleum resources, wind at 7.5m/s , solar thermal at 5000 megawatts, nuclear at 2000 megawatts and biomass at 91521,650 tons yet only a small fraction of this potential has been developed.

“To support the above initiatives, Uganda provides a very conducive investment through the growing market for various products, good infrastructure, political and economic stability, liberalised banking and finance, legal and regulatory framework and qualified and competent human resource,” he said.

The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong said China and Uganda are good friends, good partners and good brothers and that this state of affairs will continue to thrive.

“ Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Museveni, China-Uganda relationship has made significant progress in recent years and is in its best shape. Our political mutual trust has been continuously deepened, laying a solid foundation for the development of bilateral economic cooperation,”Lizhong said.

He noted that last year, the economic cooperation between China and Uganda withstood the test of uncertain factors in the post- pandemic era and showed a good momentum of steady progress.

“The bilateral trade volume rose by 6.6% against the trend, reaching 1.14 billion US dollars. China granted zero-tariff treatment for 98% taxable items to Uganda and will support Uganda in exporting more value-added products into the Chinese market. A new direct flight between Entebbe and China’s Guangzhou is expected to be soon opened for trade facilitation and people-to-people exchange. Chinese enterprises remained enthusiastic for investment in Uganda. China’s direct investment in Uganda reached 131 million US dollars in 2022, ranking 10th among all African countries.”

The Chinese ambassador to Uganda noted that the two countries have made positive progress in investment projects in the fields of transportation, electricity generation and transmission, oil development and industrial parks.

“These hard-won achievements fully reflect the great importance attached by the governments and entrepreneurs of our two countries in deepening bilateral economic cooperation, and further strengthen our confidence in tiding over uncertainties during the world economy recovery and creating a better future together.”

“I proudly say that our fruitful and wide-ranging practical cooperation stands out in China-Africa cooperation, and I expect the pace of opening up and cooperation between China and Uganda to become steadier, and the prospect become brighter.”

The investment, economic and trade promotion conference was also attended by Kang Zhelin, the deputy mayor of Changsha city, Hunan province in China, Agriculture minister, Frank Tumwebaze,the director of regional and economic affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Elly Kamahungye Kafeero and Amb. Beatrice Pacunega Manano,the head of the Department of International Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs among others.