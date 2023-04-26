Shell V-Power has announced its continued partnership as the title sponsor of the annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAR), scheduled to take place on May, 5 to 7 in Jinja.

The company on Tuesday announced it is this year increasing its sponsorship of the rally to shs180 million to

the Federation of Motor Sports Uganda.

“We are delighted to once again be the title sponsor of the Annual Pearl of Africa

Uganda Rally. We are committed to supporting the growth and development of motorsport in Uganda, and we believe that this event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the performance and efficiency

of Shell V-Power,” said Shell Managing Director, Johan Grobbelaar.

“We are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the event. This is a demonstration of our commitment to the sport and the community in which we operate. We believe that this year’s event will be a huge success, and we look forward to seeing the drivers and teams push themselves to the limit as they tackle the

challenging terrain of the rally.”

The FMU president, Dipu Ruparelia applauded Shell for the continued support to the game of motorsport in the country, adding that the popularity of the Pearl of Africa Rally has continued to attract more crews from many African countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

“Shell V-Power is a key partner in our success in the motorsport calendar. With their title sponsorship confirmed for the season, we look forward to a challenging rally for drivers and thrilling experience for fans. As organizers, we promise to organize the best rally ever as the event has grown in stature and popularity,” Dipu said.

At the same event, Vivo Energy Uganda announced a shs50 million sponsorship package to Ugandan rally driver, Ronald Ssebuguzi.