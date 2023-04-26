The leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Major General Mugisha Muntu has said President Museveni has acted slowly on managing a smooth power transition.

Appearing on NBS Morning Breeze, Muntu remarked that failure to manage well the transition has cost Museveni his legacy.

”If General Museveni had wanted to leave a legacy, he would have managed the transition much earlier than now. It would have been planned, deliberate, and organised.” Muntu said on Tuesday.

Muntu revealed that the country is upside down and there is need to turn it right side up, something he said should be done by every Ugandan who wants to stay in a stable and secure country, and not just those in politics.

”It’s worrying when people pull back and expect that something good will happen out of this. We must have countermeasures, narratives, and arguments and raise alternative viewpoints,” Muntu said.

He noted that by God’s grace, if Ugandans are able to go through a transition in a smooth way, some of the issues being raised will be solved.

The former army commander further reminded Ugandans to think about life after Museveni.

“Most people forget that General Museveni is going to be out one day but the country is going to be there even when he moves. There’s life after General Museveni, there’s life after Muntu is called from this earth,” Muntu said.

The power transition talk has recently gained momentum, as the country inches towards the 2026 Presidential elections.

The talk has been fuelled by speculations that the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba could stand for presidency to take over from his father.

Last week, the leader of People’s Front for Transition, Dr Kizza Besigye revealed he is ready to embrace a smooth transition.

Addressing the media, Besigye said he is open to meeting Museveni and his son Kainerugaba for discussions regarding a smooth transition.

He, however, revealed that for the transition to be significant, there is need to overhaul the whole system, including president Museveni making way for someone new.

“The state we are dealing with is a collapsed state. Even the police that has always been chasing us don’t have fuel and paper to write on. We now need to focus on ending this state capture and have the sovereignty of this country in our hands,” Dr Besigye said last week.