MultiChoice Uganda has unveiled a new catalogue of content for the year ahead it believes will be much-loved by its subscribers.

According to the company, the new catalogue entails world-class sport, popular titles, and much-loved content on its DStv and GOtv platforms.

Furthermore, the new catalogue will offer homegrown, home-written and produced shows scheduled for regional channels, as well as educational, informative, and fun entertainment channels for kids.

Aside football, the catalogue will include other sports including F1 racing, NBA, as well as UFC and WWE fights.

The new suite of content is being unveiled across multiple African regions in a series of talk-show-style Market Event Days that have drawn entertainment and sports media, influencers, as well as government and industry partners.

Commenting on the latest development, Fhulufhelo Badugela, the chief executive officer of MultiChoice Africa said they are proud of their latest content offering.

“The richness and diversity of our entertainment stems from constant engagement with the communities and the economies where we operate. We develop African industry through initiatives like the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Programme and the MultiChoice Talent Factory. This gives us a head start in understanding our markets and helps us produce relevant content across B2B and B2C platforms,” Badugela said.

He added, “Our content is about giving our viewers what they want, on a range of convenient technology platforms with ease of access and real value for money.”

Speaking at Uganda’s showcase, Hassan Saleh, managing director, MultiChoice Uganda said that, the organisation is steadfast in complimenting the quality of content with a great level of service to their customers.

“We are committed to ensuring that our customers have access to uninterrupted, high-quality viewing experiences, with content delivered with the chief aim inform, educate, entertain, and inspire people across the country,” he explained.

He added, “Our investment in the latest technology has enabled us to provide our viewers with access to high-definition channels and streaming services like Showmax, the DStv App, making it easier for them to enjoy their favourite content on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones and tablets.”

According to MultiChoice, its approach of creating relevant local content for its markets has seen the broadcaster produce more than 6 000 hours of local content in the past financial year, in 40 languages, across 50 countries, and reaching more than 100-million people every day.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice says its customer loyalty has surged to one million subscribers in the number of 90-day active subscriber additions. MultiChoice Africa currently has a subscriber base of 21 million.