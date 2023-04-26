KCB Bank Uganda has announced its sponsorship of Shs 80 million for the upcoming Pearl of Africa Motor Rally, one of the biggest sporting events on Africa’s motorsport calendar.

The announcement was made at KCB Bank head offices in Kampala ahead of the May, 5 to 7 National Rally Championship to be held in parts of Jinja, Kakira, Source of the Nile, Bujagali and Kamuli road.

“I am happy to announce that KCB Bank is contributing towards the Pearl of Africa rally, one of the most exciting and prestigious sports events on the African motorsports’ calendar. KCB Bank has, for many years supported sports and other people centric initiatives that uplift communities in our country and the East African region. We believe that this sport has a unique way of bringing people together and fostering unity. As such, we saw an opportunity to partner with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda to host the exciting Pearl of Africa Rally as a co-sponsor,” said Diana Ssempebwa, the head of marketing and communications at KCB bank Uganda.

The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda(FMU) president, Dipu Ruparelia welcomed the sponsorship package as a major boost to the upcoming event.

“This rally is the most prestigious event in the country and we are happy to have KCB as sponsors again. We appreciate our continued partnership with KCB Bank for these years and together, we hope to develop motorsport in Uganda,”Dipu said.

At the same function, KCB bank Uganda announced sponsorship to two rally drivers including Oscar Ntambi and Michael George Mukulu Jr.

“We spotted the talent in them and we want to help them grow their talents. We want to move the journey with them. This is just the beginning for the Pearl of Africa Rally event but we are still in negotiations to see if we can expand our sponsorship for other events throughout the calendar year,” KCB Bank’s head of marketing and communication, Diana Ssempebwa said.

Speaking at the same event, Ntambi hailed the bank for the sponsorship package that he said has come in when it is most needed.

“It will help me in preparation for event next month. What is now left is me presenting good results,” Ntambi said.

The KCB Pearl of Africa Motor Rally is an annual event that has been hosted for over a decade, attracting drivers and spectators from all over East Africa and the rest of the world.