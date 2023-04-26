Justice Forum (JEEMA) are furious after Rose Lunkuse, a candidate they had hoped to front for the Muteesa I Royal University guild presidential race, jumped ship to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

JEEMA accuses NUP of “snatching” their candidate after failing to agree internally on who should carry their own flag.

The spokesperson of JEEMA, Abdunoor Kyamundu Ssentongo confirmed the incident describing it as unfortunate.

He said that there is a need to reflect on the future of political parties in this country.

“If alternative forces to the ruling regime begin to behave like Museveni, then we are doomed as country. Our colleagues should stop acting for cameras and build their own leaders. What they have done is even against common sense, “said Kyamundu.

Before the development, Rose Lunkuse had been attending JEEMA party events and workshops at the university.

The leaders told the Nile Post that they had prepared her her for the guild race.

Lunkuse’s last minute decision to carry the NUP flag instead has forced JEEMA to start scrambling for a replacement.

The head of institution at JEEMA, Abdaalh Tiff Mukasa told the Nile Post that they were very shocked, advising NUP to always invest in grooming its own leadership who represent their values.

“Last week NUP’s candidate failed to be nominated for reasons I don’t know, so NUP guys chose to reach out to her (Lunkuse) with a lot of promises. The campaign manager told me that NUP wants our candidate to run on their ticket,” he said.

He said they spent a lot of resources and time in preparing her for the race.

“There are people who have expressed interest but our style of leadership we prefer fronting a candidate who represents our values. We can’t just handpick anyone to carry our flag; our flag goes with morals and values,” he said.

Lunkuse declined to respond to JEEMA party leadership accusations that she had jumped ship.

The party had already allocated Sh 2 million to facilitate Lunkuse’s guild campaigns. The elections are due to take place on May 12 2023.