The Director of Public Prosecutions has warned state prosecutors against getting involved in corruption.

“We have zero tolerance to corruption policy. Those who get caught in the vice corruption, the law will take its course and I will not interfere. Also, as top management, we shall not interfere. We will however defend only those who are falsely accused,” the DPP, Jane Frances Abodo said on Tuesday.

“Overall, please desist from corrupt tendencies. It baffles me to hear someone has been arrested over corruption and the most painful thing at the end it all it comes out there was no evidence and someone’s life and career have been destroyed. “

The DPP made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the National Symposium of Prosecutors 2022 in Kampala yesterday.

Abodo warned that state prosecutors ought to avoid getting involved in any corruption tendencies which will ensure they have a clean record.

She however noted that the DPP will now bow to unsubstantiated allegations by members of the public or anyone against state prosecutors.

“There are so many people who make sweeping statements and it hurts but if there is no evidence (against a prosecutor) there is no way I will sanction the file to be taken to court just to please the people. We shall not sacrifice you. Just know we have your back.”

Abodo said there are so many state prosecutors doing their work diligently to serve the public and said these need to be celebrated for a good job done.

Support economic dev’t

The DPP reminded the prosecutors of their role to help in supporting economic development of the country.

“The services we as prosecutors provide have an impact on people’s lives. It deals with people’s emotions and feelings and it is the business we are in. Please as you handle these files, put a human face on them and you will be able to arrive at right decisions,”Abodo urged.

“Know that the work you do plays an integral part in economic development of the country. We should remain alive to the security of this country. We have effect on the security of this country. If we don’t prosecute criminals, there will be insecurity. The most serious cases we are criminal cases and we are directly contributing to stability of the country. We contribute directly to economic development of the country because if we don’t have a crime free society and have one where there is impunity, no investor will come here.”

Under staffing

The DPP also highlighted the situation of under staffing in terms of enough state prosecutors but said her office is engaging relevant authorities to have this solved.

“We are swarmed and overwhelmed with work but management is lobbying government to increase our funding to enable us improve our staffing levels which are even made worse by the fact that the Judiciary is every recruiting,”Abodo.

She also spoke about stagnation of state prosecutors without being promoted, a situation she said is being addressed together with government.

“Stagnation has been a big problem in the office of the DPP but we are saying no to it. This is not going to happen again. Management is well aware of the long overdue staff promotion and we are engaging authorities about it. Promotions require resources that we are lobbying for. We are working on it. “

The head of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime office in Uganda, Sharon Lesa Nyambe reminded the prosecutors of their role as custodians of the UN convention on transnational and organized crime.

“It is also important to note you are mandated to assist member state in reforming the criminal justice systems and implementing United Nations standards and norms in the criminal justice,” said

She pledged to continue supporting the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This year’s annual prosecutors’ symposium is held under the theme ‘Effective prosecution of organised crime for sustainable economic development.’