Rwandan President Paul Kagame has lavished praise on his Ugandan counterpart’s First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, saying he is the peace prince for Rwanda and Uganda.

Kagame was speaking during a birthday party organised in honour of Gen Muhoozi at State House in Kigali, Rwanda.

He said the peace between Uganda and Rwanda is due to the tireless efforts of Gen Muhoozi, who has ensured that both countries are now “friends” again.

‘We are seeing peace between our two countries. You can have peace but at the same time, you may not be friends. But this time, I think we have both. We are friends and we are at peace, thanks to you Gen.Muhoozi for your conviction for being that bridge,” Kagame said.

General Muhoozi thanked President Kagame, who he said went from being a president to a personal friend.

“And that mark of friendship was the cows that he gave me and I take that very seriously,” Gen Muhoozi said.

He said that the cows which were ten in number have since reproduced and are 17 now.