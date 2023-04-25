Tourism is a powerful vehicle for economic growth and job creation all over the world.

The sector can only be sustained if the local population embraces it rather than reliance on foreign tourists.

Data obtained from Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) indicates that the number of domestic tourists to national parks have significantly increased, which is attributed to the booming local tourism business.

As such experts have encouraged more Ugandans to discover the country as part of efforts to promote domestic tourism and those that travel are urged to share their experiences to market the country’s beauty.

Dr. James Musinguzi ED, UWEC

While appearing on NBS SpotlightUg Show on Monday night, the Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Education Conservation Centre, Dr. James Musinguzi said the weather in Uganda is excellent with a different landscape that gives a variety of climates that make Uganda a beautiful country.

“We are promoting sustainable wildlife utilisation. So invite Ugandans to invest in the wildlife sector. We would like to see more ranches and more zoos so that we can create jobs for Ugandans,” he said.

Musinguzi said they have opportunities for young people, volunteer and internship opportunities, and apprenticeships for the young people to receive skills.

Sam Mwandha, the Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Sam Mwandha, the Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said tourism in Uganda is majorly nature-based, adding that tourists who come are looking for nature which includes seeing the animals, and the environment around them among others.

“I don’t know how many of us have been to Karamoja. The place is beautiful, the landscape, and the vegetation there. We need to explore our country. As a government, we should market. We should go out there, and tell the Americans, Chinese, and others that the place to come and explore is the Pearl of Africa,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Tourism Board, Lilly Ajarova, said Ugandans need to open their eyes and see the beauty of Uganda as a country.

“Indeed Uganda is the Pearl of Africa and this remains our brand and we have maintained it. The culture; the Ugandan people are so beautiful, and that speaks of the cultures we have. Our culture in all diversity is so beautiful, and we are hospitable,” she said.

She said Uganda is hosting the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2023, Uganda’s signature tourism event happening from 26th – 29th April 2023 at the Commonwealth resort in Munyonyo.

The expo will bring together both public and private sector stakeholders along the tourism value chain. This will enable creation of business and networking opportunities for the tourism sector and greatly enhance the economic development and social transformation of our country.

At this year’s expo, Uganda envisages to welcome over 300 exhibitors.

This includes tourism boards and associations from the region that will interact with the local suppliers for the benefit of tourism.

According to the World Tourism & Travel Council (WTTC), the global tourism sector has now recovered 65% of the pre-pandemic arrivals.

Full recovery of the sector is expected in 2023 and beyond. Thus, this year’s expo will not only point to the country’s recovery, but also highlight to the world the readiness to host the tourism community fully once again.

Uganda as a destination is naturally gifted with some of the most beautiful and sought-after tourist places in the world, with moderate weather all year round, good hospitality, beautiful sceneries and landscapes, culinary delights, and brilliant wildlife.

Home to Africa’s big five wildlife species, including the lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos, and buffaloes, plus monkeys and chimpanzees, the destination is also home to 54% of the remaining endangered mountain gorilla population in the entire world.

Uganda has one of the best cultural tourism industries and it is also one of the best avifauna destinations and a birders’ heaven with 1,086 recorded species as of August 2022.