President Museveni is expected to meet the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee at State House Entebbe on Tuesday to consult them further on the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023.

The president was last week meeting members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus over the same bill before sending it back to Parliament for review and consequential signing.

According to sources, the meeting is for members on the legal committee including opposition Jeema’s Asuman Basalirwa , who is also the mover of the Bill.

“.. other interested parties are also invited to finalise the bill,” the source said.

Also on the legal affairs committee are Opposition National Unity Platform(NUP) legislators, Medard Lubega Ssegona and Shamim Malende.

The two legislators are also formidable legal representatives of the NUP whose supporters have been demanding to know the party’s position regarding the Bill.

When contacted to find out whether she would be in attendance for the meeting, MP Shamim Malende’s phones were switched off.

A NUP supporter in the diaspora Hillary Taylor last week grilled the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga on his and the party’s stand regarding the rights of the gay community in Uganda, and what the NUP legislators are doing about the Bill.

However, the meeting ended without ceremony after Mpuuga dismissed Hillary’s aggression as “not useful to the struggle” before marching out of the meeting hall to heckles.

Meanwhile also expected in the meeting with President Museveni is West Budama County legislator Fox Odoi who has been against the Bill and intends to contest it in court should it be passed.

Odoi was one of the legislators who sued against the previous Anti-Homosexuality Bill, flooring it in court.

Also on the Legal Affairs Committee expected to meet President Museveni is Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Bugweri County MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju.