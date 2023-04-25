Mathias Mpuuga has warned that the National Unity Platform(NUP) risks losing its experienced leaders because of the recently amended constitution.

The amended Constitution slapped term limits on Members of Parliament (MPs) and other elective party leadership positions.

Mpuuga who is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said as one of the elders in the party he was able to give his guidance to the delegate’s conference but his guidance was not considered.

“I offered my counsel and opinion on the same and said for the non-executive office with no capacity to exercise executive authority, the term limit should not be really something that should give anybody headache,” he said.

According to Mpuuga, the recent constitutional amendments will deter the development of the youngest political party, which currently needs experienced legislators.

Whereas there were a lot of controversial amendments that required consensus building, Mpuuga said one of the term limits meant divisive and a bit controversial, adding that there is a need for strong blocks that will support the party in the future hence term limits will weaken it.

“There is going to be a fresh conversation in the party in a few years because I have an idea of how enduring organizations are built,” he said.

He stated that he missed attending the delegates’ conference since it was called on short notice.

Mpuuga said the amendment was made out of stress from the longevity of President Museveni which forced party delegates to come up with a cap on term limits.

He insisted that the term limits would not help much in addressing political problems in the country.

Recently, NUP imposed a two-term limit on all party leaders, as well as all leaders elected on the party flag which means that a person cannot be a party president, chairperson or secretary general for more than two terms.

Likewise, a person cannot be a Member of Parliament or councillor under the NUP flag for more than two terms. However, this provision will be operational beginning with the next elective term come 2026.

A section of political analysts warned that the party might lose members following its decision to institute this two-term limit for all elective and party leadership positions.

But the party had explained that a person can still be the presidential flag-bearer of the party, even if he or she is no longer the president of the party.

According to the party, the decision on term limits was taken to promote democracy.

The Constitution makes it difficult to amend certain provisions of the Constitution, especially those related to term limits, the mode of election of the National Executive Committee as well as those relating to the dissolution of the party.