FUFA president, Eng.Moses Magogo has said Uganda will host its next African Nations qualifying game in Cameroon.

“We had been given the assurance by the Hon. Minister of Sports that Mandela National Stadium would be ready but this is not the case. As the FUFA Executive Committee we have taken the decision that our next game against Algeria will be hosted in Cameroon,”Magogo said on Tuesday.

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang last month apologized to the public for failing to renovate the stadium on time for the AFCON qualifiers but promised the first phase would be ready for the next game against Algeria.

“We are going to work hard as much as possible to have our next home game scheduled for 12th June played here in Namboole,”Ogwang said.

However, the FUFA president on Tuesday said a routine inspection of the ongoing works on the stadium on Monday indicated that the stadium will not be ready for the upcoming home game for the national team.

Magogo expressed disappointment at the slow pace of the ongoing works on the stadium.

“I call upon the relevant government authorities to urgently cancel the contracts of the contractors and supervisors and immediately procure experienced service providers in stadium construction even if it means being obtained from outside Uganda. The country is likey to have a delayed project, substandard work and without value for money,”Magogo said.

Uganda’s hopes for qualifying for the forthcoming edition of the African Nations Cup were last month kept alive by a late strike to beat Tanzania 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Uganda will in June play against Algeria in the group F qualifying game that has now been scheduled to be played in Cameroon.