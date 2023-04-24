Even rain couldn’t stop reggae as the SMACK League made a triumphant return for Season Six at Legends Ground Lugogo, on Sunday. The league is a competition among old boys of St Mary’s College Kasumi, one of the oldest schools in the country.

Perennial bottom side Zimbaz (Class of 2006), who are more known for vibes than football as they host the most interesting match days started off the season uncharacteristically with a win, which was not a surprise as they played the old men of the league Mama Teo Legends (Class of 1997). It was a slim 1-0 win though, but it had the Zimbaz so elated one would think they had won a trophy.

The Outkasts beat the Vendors in a 3-2 muddy showdown that the Vendors blamed on pitch conditions and a dodgy refereeing decision. Gladiators registered a 2-1 win over Devils, the guys who dominated the inaugural seasons, confirming that just like last season, they had lost their sting.

Speaking about Season Six, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza said the brand was more than happy to be back with the SMACK League as it’s not only a way to support but also celebrate the spirit of community.

Even with persistent rains that went on all day, prompting some to joke about who has contact of celebrated events promoter Balaam Baruhagare to share a contact of a rainmaker, the show did not stop as there was a line-up of top-notch post-match entertainment that SMACK League is known for. Revellers were warmed up by songbird Naava Grey who kicked off her performance with Nterede taking revellers on a musical journey of her biggest hits.

Janzi Band turned up the heat when they performed renditions of the biggest radio bangers and a reggae session that had SMACKISTS stomping the muddy Legends grounds. Indeed the rain couldn’t stop the reggae.

The first outing of the league was also dedicated to Chris ” Negou” Ntege, a SMACKIST who passed on, on April 7, in a tragic car accident together with his family. Ntege belonged to the Outkasts Class of 2005. Candles were lit for Chris and his family and tributes to him were made by the SMACK League leadership for his contributions.

The League is sponsored by Guinness, Safe Boda, Stone Castle Inn, Soccannet, Flexipay and Events Limited.