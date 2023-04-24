The National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) has asked Ugandans to register for birth certificates one of the crucial documents for Ugandans.

“The state reserves all rights to register all births in the country and this function was assigned to NIRA. We have a new system and new birth certificates. It would be prudent for every Ugandan to have it,” said Osborne Mushabe, the NIRA public relations manager.

Mushabe explained that to apply for a birth certificate, one must have a national identification number and that for children without national IDs, they must use national identification numbers for their parents.

According to Mushabe, a birth certificate is useful to help government know the number of people in the country and accordingly plan for them.

He said in the same manner, NIRA issues death certificates which help in ascertaining the number of people who have died in a particular period.

According to Mushabe, all these services are offered at all the NIRA district offices around the country and go for shs5000.