The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje has said the ongoing war in Sudan has made it difficult to explain that Islam is a religion of peace.

In a statement, Mubaje has called for a ceasefire in the war torn country, adding that the two warring groups should go for dialogue.

“We are indeed saddened and ashamed of the ongoing civil war raging in the neighbouring Sudan. Its cities, towns and villages are covered in smoke and littered with human bodies everywhere,” Mubaje said.

“We have found ourselves in a difficult situation to explain that Islam is a religion of peace. If Muslims like those in Sudan couldn’t restrain themselves in the Holy Month of Ramadhan, then how do they expect non-Muslims to appreciate it as being divine?” he queried.

He also expressed his grief for Muslims who are suffering in war torn countries such as Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan among many others.

He noted that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) cautioned his followers that when two Muslims draw out swords at each and subsequently one kills the other, both the aggressor and victims earn divine punishment of hell.

He explained that when Prophet Muhammad was asked why the killed will be cast in hell, he noted that he too had an intention to kill.

“So, we should keep reminding ourselves of the teachings of Islam,” he said.

The violence in Sudan erupted recently after weeks of power struggles between the two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The intense conflict, which has seen air strikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire and heavy gunfire in crowded neighbourhoods both in Khartoum and other cities across Sudan, has triggered international demands for an immediate ceasefire.

The differences between the two army chiefs have been simmering for months since the Sovereign Council, as the junta is known, agreed on a Political Framework Agreement with civilian movements for the resumption of a transitional government led by civilians.

But the two sides disagreed on whether and how to integrate the RSF, a paramilitary unit led by Hemedti that has operated independently of the army, into the armed forces.

The RSF is an offshoot of the Janjaweed, the militia that helped crush a rebellion in Darfur, killing more than 300,000 people and earning then-Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir an indictment at the International Criminal Court.

The current conflict has seen at least 270 people killed and thousands of others injured.

The fighters have come under criticism after a United States diplomatic vehicle in Khartoum was fired at and the residence of the European Union ambassador to Sudan targeted.

Humanitarian organisations on Wednesday last week warned Sudan’s situation would worsen as long as no new supply lines opened.