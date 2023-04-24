A junior police officer at the rank of constable has accused his bosses of persecution to an extent of contemplating resignation from the force.

Police Constable Juma Batuka in a letter circulating on social media says he served under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in 2021 but on return to Uganda, his problems started.

“Upon completing my leave, I was cleared by Police Human Resource Management and given a police message transferring me back to the Traffic headquarters for deployment. I was however denied deployment and it is now 10 months seated at home,” Batuka says.

Accuses bosses

In his letter , the police constable accuses, the Traffic Police director, Lawrence Niwabiine of being among those persecuting him, saying that he went for the mission in Somalia illegally.

“One day, Dr. Lawrence Niwabiine told me that I went to the mission illegally. Because I am a constable, no one listens to me,” he says.

The junior police officer says whenever he tries to seek audience of the top management in police, especially in the Human Resource Management directorate at the Police headquarters in Naguru, he doesn’t get help.

“They just chase me out of their offices, especially Afande Acaye and Rogers Muhairwe(Human Resource) who work for interests of senior officers who are following us to destroy our future in police because they see us performing well at this early age and start making wild allegations against us.”

Batuka says in one of the incidents, his boss told him he will never be deployed until the money he got from the Somalia mission is depleted.

“No one wants to look at my papers but they maliciously want to persecute me. Afande Acaye told me, “I shall make sure you eat that money you got from Somalia before I deploy you. I shall remove you from traffic.”

“Is it because I represented police in the African Union? I would like to know whether other medalists who represent their countries and come back with medals are treated like this.”

In his letter, constable Batuka Juma says he is fed up and contemplates resigning from the force he has served for the last nine years.

Police responds

Commenting about the matter, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Batuka’s concerns have been brought to the attention of the police management for redress.

He however accused the police officer of being indisciplined.

“It is true this officer served in Somalia under the AMISOM but was however charged with assaulting a superior police officer from Sierra Leone during his tour of duty in Somalia. This disciplinary matter was handled there. There were also complaints he was consuming drugs and selling narcotic drugs while in Somalia,”Enanga said.

He said all these complaints were brought to the attention of the leadership of AMISOM which wrote to Uganda Police Force about the conduct of Batuka.

“The police as an institution regretted the conduct of our officer and it was recommended that he should be charged disciplinary.”

Enanga explained that when disciplinary court sat at Police headquarters, Batuka became violent and started using abusive languages before the disciplinary court.

“Summons for him to reappear before the disciplinary court were not honored up to today but has instead resorted moving from office to office demanding to be redeployed under traffic where he was working. There are even charges of misconduct and threatening violence against him.”

The police spokesperson described Batuka as an indisciplined officer with a pile of cases against him.