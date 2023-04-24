For over 75 years, CMC Motors Group Limited, one of East Africa’s leading mobility companies (“CMC”) with presence in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda has announced a major shift in its business strategy, which will see CMC invest and refocus growth efforts towards mechanisation of agriculture.

The change in strategy follows closely on the heels of the Government’s agenda to transform and rapidly grow Uganda’s agricultural sector. CMC has already seen great success in the agricultural sector of Uganda, having sold a record number of tractors in 2022. The agricultural sector is the backbone of the East African economy. A Household survey by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development shows that 68% of Ugandans work in the agricultural sector. In Uganda the agriculture sector contributes to 24 percent of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 33 percent on export earnings.

The company is setting up an assembly facility in collaboration with CNH Industrial and the Ministry of Agriculture in Uganda

Based on the tremendous growth potential in both Uganda and the East African region, CMC will move away from dealing in passenger vehicles to focus on tractors and two wheelers. The shift in strategy means that CMC will move away from the mass-market passenger vehicle segment.

Speaking about the change in strategy, Sakib Eltaff, Managing Director CMC Motors Group, said, “Africa’s agriculture sector has been going from strength to strength in the past few years and the demand for agriculture solutions is now stronger than ever. Our mission is to give our local agricultural customers easy access to world-class mechanisation solutions and play a key role in making sure that the region continues to make progress in the quest for food security.”