Burundi’s justice ministry has confirmed that the country’s former prime minister, Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, is in police custody following reports of his arrest on Friday.

Burundi’s General Prosecutor Sylvestre Nyandwi did not say what charges Mr Bunyoni was facing or where he was being detained.

The arrest comes seven months after he was sacked following a warning by President Evariste Ndayishimiye that unnamed people were plotting a coup.

The human rights commission said it visited Mr Bunyoni on Saturday to check on his wellbeing.

Mr Bunyoni was prime minister for two years until 2022.

Source: BBC