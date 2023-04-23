It is more than two months since Pellegrino Matarazzo joined TSG Hoffenheim as the coach following Andre Breitenreiter’s dismal.

The arrival of the American had a desired effect on the squad with the club going four games unbeaten.

However, that run was ended on Saturday following a 3-1 home defeat at FC Koln at the Prezero-Arena.

The goals were netted by Florian Kainz who struck a penalty, Davie Selke and Jan Thielmann. Kasper Dolberg struck a stoppage time consolation goal for Matarrazo side.

When Matarazzo was hired by Hoffenheim, high on his priority list was to build on the club’s philosophy of attacking football.

He was evidently disappointed by what transpired in the game against FC Koln.

“I do think we could have played better football, especially in the first half.

“We didn’t see the spaces we made. We also didn’t make the best decisions, and we were not very precise. If you want to see the game pan out well, you have to act differently.”

After yesterday’s result, Hoffenheim are sitting 14th on the log with 29