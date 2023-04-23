We all usually want to enter the weekend with some money in our pockets, but sometimes unavoidable circumstances make this impossible. Weekends are times we want to cook and eat something nice if we have no plans of going out but if money doesn’t come, you are looking at the usual go to rolex or Katogo from the neighborhood mama Naki.

However, there is a meal that is usually underlooked by many Ugandans and yet, it can subsititute for a delicacy if prepared well. Chicken Livers to the rescue. Do you ever wonder why many chicken dressers usually don’t include the chicken livers, or when you go to the market to get a freshly slaughtered chicken, all the parts are in save for the chicken livers? It is because Ugandans have not understood all the possibilities that come with chicken livers.

When we were young, my grandmother usually saved it for me, salted it and placed it on a banana leave and into the sigiri it went, it came out really delicious as a special snack for a special child. My mother would dry fry it a little, place it in a blender and make a paste, and we would have a delicious spread for our bread whenever there was no butter.

Even though Chicken livers might be the last thing on your shopping list, this gift to the food chain is replete with iron and vitamins – and good for so much more than processed meats

Chicken livers are high in protein and a rich store of folate, which is important for fertility and helps prevent certain birth defects. (Food Standards Authority advises pregnant women not to eat liver because too much vitamin A can harm the baby.)

Livers are also loaded with iron to give you energy and a treasure trove of certain B vitamins, most notably B12. This nutritional profile makes them a good choice for anyone prone to anaemia. Chicken livers are also one of the top sources of vitamin A, which helps eye health.

HERE is a Simple recipe for chicken stew that you can enjoy with anything from bread, to posho, rice, fries, chapatti or Matooke.

Fresh Chicken Livers: you can use frozen if you can’t get hold of fresh, just defrost them before using.

Onions (roughly chopped)

(roughly chopped) Tomatoes(roughly chopped and retain the juice) approximately the same amount of tomatoes by volume as the onions. If you don’t have fresh tomatoes, just substitute them with the equivalent amount of canned tomatoes.

Salt – this is optional – just add to your own taste.

Sugar – I always add a small amount of sugar when cooking with tomatoes to bring out the flavour.

– I always add a small amount of sugar when cooking with tomatoes to bring out the flavour. Dried Chilli Flakes – this is optional and depends on the spiciness of the red chilli (use your own judgment – add more if you like it extra spicy, or add less for a milder taste).

First of all, you should prepare your ingredients:

Rinse the chicken livers in cold water and pat dry on kitchen paper.

Chop the chicken livers into bite-sized pieces, discarding any bits of sinew.

Chop the tomatoes and onions into a chunky dice. Aim for a 1cm to 2cm dice, but don’t be too particular about getting everything the same size. The tomato mostly cooks away into the sauce, and the onions become lovely and soft and translucent.

If you have overripe tomatoes, so much the better. You need as much liquid as possible from the tomatoes because they provide most of the liquid for this dish. Make sure to keep all the liquid along with the chopped tomatoes

If you are using fresh garlic cloves, chop them as finely as you can with a sharp knife,

The next step is to cook it all.

Heat 2 tablespoons sunflower oil in a large frying pan, add the onion, chopped chilli and garlic and fry gently over a low heat to soften. It is important not to let the garlic brown or you may get a bitter taste . To speed up the process you can cover the pan with a lid and let the onions sweat gently, but keep your eye on it so the onions don’t burn.

Add the chicken livers and continue frying, stirring all the while, until they change colour are no longer pink

Add the rest of the ingredients, give it a good stir and bring to a boil

To cook this dish in a wok – turn the heat down to a low simmer, put the lid on the pan and leave it for 30 to 40 minutes. The livers will be well-cooked after this time, but you can leave them on a very low heat to keep warm until you are ready to serve. They won’t over-cook.

You can then serve this with a dish of your choice.