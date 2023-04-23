The Chief Executive Officer of Next Media, Kin Kariisa has lauded MTN Uganda for their unwavering support towards sports in Uganda.

Kariisa was reacting to MTN’s partnership with Entebbe Golf Club to sponsor the MTN Monthly Tee, formerly known as the Entebbe Club’s Monthly Mug. The partnership was launched on Saturday at the club.

As part of the partnership, MTN Uganda will support the building of a halfway rest house, on the 18-hole golf course and the refurbishment of the Entebbe Club House.

Kariisa thanked MTN Uganda for sponsoring the golf tournament, adding that this is a manifestation that the telecom is committed to uplifting sports in Uganda.

”Massive shoutout to MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge and her team for their unwavering support towards Ugandan sports. Their sponsorship of the monthly tournament at Entebbe Golf Club is a testament to their commitment to championing Ugandan Sport,” Kariisa noted.

He added that Next Media, the parent company of NBS Sport which broadcasted the tournament launch, is proud to associate with MTN as partners.

Over 200 participants took part in the launch of the monthly tournament, whereby top performers in Groups A, B and C were awarded. The overall winner was Edward Kabuchu.

According to MTN, the partnership is part of their commitment to supporting the development of the sport, strengthen relationships with the golfing community.

”We are thrilled to partner with the Entebbe Club to boost golf development and promote the spirit of engagement with the golfing community, in Uganda. The golf community has many members who are important stakeholders to MTN,” MTN CEO, Sylvia Mulinge said.

She noted that the Monthly Tee events present the perfect opportunity to make new friends, showcase Uganda’s golf talent, and build their relationships with the community.

“We believe that this infrastructure support together with the sponsorship of the MTN Monthly Tee demonstrates our belief that when we work together, we’re unstoppable in our quest for excellence in whatever we do.“ Mulinge noted.