Mathias Mpuuga has cautioned Muslims against selling the land their forefathers bequeathed to them.

Mpuuga instead advised the Muslims to use the land for productive agricultural ventures such as coffee farming.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LOP) made the remarks during prayers to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri in Masaka City.

“Don’t sell the land of your forefathers because you are not the one who bought the land. Instead let use the land to grow more coffee so that we can fight poverty,”he advised.

Mpuuga noted that the issue of increasing household income is paramount, calling upon people to go back to their respective villages to ensure development.

“Let’s continue fighting for the future. I urge the young people to grow coffee so that we can fight poverty in Buganda. Let’s not lose hope,”he said.

Mpuuga also spoke against land grabbing.

He told Muslims that they should not be carried away by the government’s anti-poverty programmes such Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM) which he said, have little chance of changing people’s incomes due to mismanagement at the centre.

He thanked Muslims for successfully completing the holy month Ramadhan and urged them to continue with good deeds.

Mpuuga donated Shs 10 million towards the completion of a health centre at Masaka main Mosque.

According to the Mosque’s Imam, Sheikh Abaasi Nseera, the health centre is part of the projects the local Muslim leadership has initiated to improve access to quality health services to the community.

The District Kadhi, Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo, lauded the leader of opposition for supporting the Muslim community’s various activities such as the Ramadhan Iftar programme.