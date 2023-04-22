No one is looking for a saint in bed. Sometimes the legs shake not because of the number of times they have cum but because of how wild the sex styles were. Sometimes good sex is not about cumming. Read that again.

Great sex sometimes doesn’t involve any cumming. It involves the great feeling that comes when your tongue hits certain places on her body. When your fingers cross certain spots.

Women are attracted to bad boys in the sheets. No woman wants to show up for a date with a man that sags his pants. But if that man knows what to do when he eventually removes those pants, that is a small price to pay.

They will have a gentleman at home and still get out to look for a man who knows how to choke during sex. A man who will give them a piece of sweet pain.

No matter how gentle you are, when you get behind those closed doors for a session give her the time of her life. Get those legs shaking by the things you do with your tongue. By the time you slide in, she should be begging for it.

Open the car door all you want but when it is go time, it is go time. Get those cuffs ready, blindfold her, role-play, and let the games begin. Let the monster in you out.

As a woman, you better bring your A-game when all this is going down. A monster in bed deserves a crazy woman in there. You must keep up the energy. If he is giving you wild, you must reciprocate.

That is why great sex needs time. You must be able to give it to him back two-fold. Learn to use your tongue. Learn the things that make him moan. Learn the parts of his body that bring out the wild in him.

Lay him on his back and work his body like a mechanic on a slow day. Check every curve and explore those fetishes. Touch him in places he has never been touched. Let him discover a part of him he didn’t know existed.

Sex is nasty. Leave the corporate lady at the doorway and deliver the bitch in you. You can be nasty clean. You can swallow and still keep it clean. Pat your mouth like nothing has happened.

You will still show up in your office like the angel that you are but you will run someone crazy somewhere because of what you deliver when the lights go off.

Don’t bring the boardroom to the bedroom. It already takes eight hours of your life on a daily.

Till next time, keep it classy and nasty!