Officials from the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development have differed from the central decision to trim the ministry’s budget by almost 80 per cent, arguing that such a move will impact communities most

The officials led by Minister Amongi Betty Ongom and Permanent Secretary, Aggrey David Kibenge told the Parliamentary Committee on Gender while presenting the budget estimates for the next Financial Year 2023/2024.

Notably, the Ministry’s budget is due to be reduced by over 80 per cent, a decision that will literally bring the Ministry’s programmes and operations to a halt.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development’s proposed budget is Shs21.999 billion down from Shs74.984 billion in the previous year.

These argued that among programs to be affected include the Senior Citizens Grant under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment(SAGE), Uganda’s most extensive cash transfer programme targeting older persons aged 80 years and above with a monthly grant of sh25,000 to smoothen their consumption.

“Also affected will be the grants for Persons with Disabilities and Older Persons, recovery and resettlement of street children, running of children remand and reception centres, payments to cultural institutions, activities of councils for youth, women, older persons, persons with disabilities, national libraries, as well as general operations at the Ministry,” a statement from the ministry reads in part.

“This Ministry team has highlighted the adverse social impact of the proposed budget cuts and appealed for a review,” the statement continues.

Earlier this year, the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) called upon Parliament to reconsider the decision to cut the budget for grants to the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), saying it will affect the government’s progress to cater to vulnerable Ugandans.

According to new budget allocations, the Sage budget was cut from Shs121b to Shs24b while the PwDs budget was cut from Shs16b to Shs3b.

It is estimated that about 2,600 children aged 7-17 years live on the streets. While the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development requires Shs5b for their withdrawal, rehabilitation and resettlement, no allocation was made.