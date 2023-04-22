Thousands of people are gathering in Masindi Stadium, Masindi Municipality for the Balaam Easter Cup Finals organised as part of the ‘Kasiki’ party for the 49th birthday celebrations of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Kainerugaba whose supporters under the MK Movement want him to become Uganda’s next president, will clock 49 years of age next week on Monday April 24.

The party will be preceded by the playing finals of Balaam Easter Cup tourney between Masindi International and Kisenja FC at 4pm.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Bulyango faced off with Kisanja Boda Boda FC. The tournament which kicked off in February this year included teams from all the Divisions of Masindi Municipality.

Businessman, Balaam Barugahara the MK Movement National Vice Chairman in charge of Western Uganda, who is also the organiser of the Sartuday event, said the ‘Kasiki’ is meant to create unity among the people of Masindi Municipality and also send an explicit message that Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is loved and appreciated across the country.

“First of all, we have done this to show love to our next President Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, but also to communicate that he is loved in parts of the country. You saw the numbers in West Nile, Bugisu, Kabaka Birthday Run and most recently in Kigezi Sub region. These mammoth crowds only speak to the fact that the country is yearning for Gen Kainerugaba, the standby generator,” Barugahara said.

“You can also see all these people, in thousands, here in Masindi. They are here for unity as Banyoro but also to add their voice that they want a better Uganda under Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the next President,” he added.

Several dignitaries including Igara East MP Michael Mawanda who is also a member of the MK Movement leadership and leaders in the Subregion are attending.

Meanwhile, Gen Kainerugaba is expected in Kigali, Rwanda this weekend where President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, will be hosting his birthday.

During the Rukundo Egumeho thanksgiving in Kigezi last week, Gen Kainerugaba, who doubles as President Museveni’s Senior Advisor on Special Operations, encouraged the people of Kabale to participate in government programmes like Emyooga and Parish Development as one way of alleviating themselves from the bondage of poverty.

He also encouraged farmers to desist from land fragmentation but instead engage in commercial farming and poultry.