The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza has dismissed as untrue, reports that his contract has run out.

“I am still in charge and we are busy with preparations for the national census due later this year. Whoever says UBOS is in disarray because of a vacuum created by the alleged expiry of my contract lacks accurate information,” Dr. Mukiza said on Friday afternoon.

There were reports making rounds on social media claiming that Mukiza’s contract had expired and that he was in office illegally.

Dr.Mukiza was appointed to office in March 2019, and his first five-year term ends on 31st March, 2024.

The reports however indicated that Mukiza had not only refused to vacate office but had tried to lobby the Finance Ministry to renew his contract.

However, responding to the claims, he said they were being peddled by nothing doers.

“I have not talked to anyone about the renewal of my contract, which is still running. Claims that I met the President with the late Keith Muhakanizi for contract renewal are false.”

“In fact, it is unfortunate that this false news is being spread at a time when we are mourning a fallen technocrat and one of the great economists of our time.”

Preparing for census

Dr. Mukiza said he is busy with staff preparing for the forthcoming census, adding that the UBOS board retreat, which ended on Thursday generated key decisions aimed at improving the performance of the institution.

He noted that UBOS will use the Balance Score Card as a tool for managing and measuring the performance of staff, starting with the Executive Director.

This tool will be scaled down to the lowest-ranking members of staff.

“We believe this will upscale our performance at the individual level, but most importantly as an institution,” he said.

It is understood the National Census Council chaired by Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee, of which Dr. Mukiza is a member, will meet in the coming week to discuss the implementation of national census activities.

The two meetings are expected to inform further preparatory activities ahead of the census enumeration.

Infighting

It is understood, that UBOS has been struggling with infighting among senior officials who are jostling for Mukiza’s job when his contract expires next year.

It is said some of those involving in the scheme of this information are disgruntled and facing disciplinary proceedings over misconduct, insubordination and sabotage among others.

Source privy to the matter said the infighting led by UBOS staff who want to take some of the top positions including that of the Executive Director could threaten the forthcoming census.

However, Dr.Mukiza said they will not be distracted by anyone.

“We will not be diverted. We have so far mapped 48% of the enumeration areas in terms of coverage and are working hard to ensure we complete the remaining 52% by the end of June as we draw much closer to the census night.”

Mukiza said for the first time in Uganda’s history, UBOS was mapping the whole country using electronic gadgets in the form of digital tablets called Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI), which they also hope to use during the actual Census exercise.

In addition to census preparations, UBOS is in high gears with 2023/24 Uganda National Household Survey (UNHS) data collection activities where the team are undertaking trip three of the planned 12. The UNHS is conducted every 3 years.

This survey facilitates the availability of high quality data on demographic and socio-economic characteristics, notably; poverty rate, living conditions and access to social services among other household information necessary for monitoring development progress.

The other important survey is the Uganda Business Inquiry which is now at advanced stages to ensure that relevant and quality statistics on Business in Uganda can be availed in real time to support planning and investment decisions.

According to Dr. Mukiza, the results from the National Livestock Census that was conducted in June/ July 2021 will soon be published.

He assured the public and key stakeholders that the indicators shall be disseminated widely to allow access and use of quality statistics in livestock sub-sector.

He further, said that UBOS in conjunction with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance is to embark on data collection in areas that are still lacking official statistical data and information.

The data collected will inform effective Parish Development Model (PDM) implementation.